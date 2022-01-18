Bank of America Q4 Earnings to reflect growth across divisions

Jan. 18, 2022

Bank of America Bank and Loan Branch. Bank of America is also known as BofA or BAC.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $22.19B (+10.4% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, BAC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.
  • The bank's net interest margins and EPS are likely to benefit from potentially three interest rate increases in 2022.
  • Investors would be keen to know if the bank will be able to maintain its loan and deposit growth through quarters.
  • Today the company reported credit card charge-off rate of 1.35% in December 2021 compared to 1.24% in November.
  • Last week, Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin said that bank earnings are expected to reflect loan growth, led by commercial & industrial and credit cards.
  • SA Contributor IP Banking Research recently wrote with a Bullish rating, "Bank of America: Do Not Fight The Fed".
