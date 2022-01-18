Bank of America Q4 Earnings to reflect growth across divisions
Jan. 18, 2022 12:51 PM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $22.19B (+10.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BAC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- The bank's net interest margins and EPS are likely to benefit from potentially three interest rate increases in 2022.
- Investors would be keen to know if the bank will be able to maintain its loan and deposit growth through quarters.
- Today the company reported credit card charge-off rate of 1.35% in December 2021 compared to 1.24% in November.
- Last week, Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin said that bank earnings are expected to reflect loan growth, led by commercial & industrial and credit cards.
- SA Contributor IP Banking Research recently wrote with a Bullish rating, "Bank of America: Do Not Fight The Fed".