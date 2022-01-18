Coal prices rise as sector returns to growth, Indonesian export ban remains uncertain
- Thermal coal prices have quietly moved back towards all-time highs as continued energy shortages in Europe and elsewhere have led power producers to favor the carbon-intensive fossil fuel.
- Late last year, the IEA reworked their comprehensive coal report to show coal consumption growing through 2025; the Agency having forecast secular demand destruction only one year prior.
- In a forecast updated late last week, the IEA showed coal demand growth eclipsing renewable demand growth in 2021, an aberration to be sure, but widely outside the bounds of the secular-decline narrative surrounding the sector.
- And although much of the additional thermal coal demand has come from China, as the country stimulated supply to avert an energy crisis, it's worth noting that countries in carbon-conscious Europe continue to rely heavily on the fossil fuel.
- On top of recent demand growth, thermal coal prices have seen support on the supply side as well - Indonesia, the world's largest exporter, announced a ban on exporting coal earlier this year, and although some vessels have been allowed to export since the announcement, the future of the ban remains uncertain.
- Prices for metallurgic coal, used in the process of steel making (unlike thermal coal, burned for electricity generation), are now at an all time high in Australia, as flooding in British Columbia, wet weather in Queensland and winter storms in Appalachia have curtailed production.
- At the same time China recently reduced interest rates in hopes of stabilizing the housing market, and perhaps stimulating housing-related steel demand.
- Though most coal in the west is produced by global miners like BHP (NYSE:BHP) and Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), there are a number of pure-play US and Canadian companies likely to benefit from strong thermal coal prices, like Peabody (NYSE:BTU), Arch (NYSE:ARCH), and Alpha (NYSE:AMR); met coal producers like Warrior (NYSE:HCC) should benefit from stronger met coal pricing trends.
- As the market digests higher coal prices and higher energy costs, the focus shifts to Europe, where the Union looks to agree on sustainability definitions for competing fuel sources.