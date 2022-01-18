MannKind updates on marketing application for Tyvaso DPI
Jan. 18, 2022 12:13 PM ETMannKind Corporation (MNKD), UTHRBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- MannKind (MNKD +3.7%) is trading higher after announcing that the FDA accepted the marketing application submitted by United Therapeutics (UTHR -0.3%) for Tyvaso DPI.
- MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) shares dropped sharply in October after the regulator declined the approval of Tyvaso DPI for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).
- In December, United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) announced the resubmission of the new drug application and subsequently disclosed that FDA acknowledged its acceptance. The federal agency will conduct the review as a class 1 response with a user fee goal date in February 2022.
- Speaking at the recent earnings call, MannKind (MNKD) CEO Michael Castagna said that the company expected the FDA approval for Tyvaso DPI by the summer of 2022.