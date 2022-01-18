Antares Pharma's ATRS-1902 gets US FDA fast track status for adrenal crisis rescue
Jan. 18, 2022 12:20 PM ETAntares Pharma, Inc. (ATRS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Antares Pharma's (ATRS -2.4%) hydrocortisone rescue pen ATRS-1902 received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's fast track designation for adrenal crisis rescue.
- The company said the development program for ATRS-1902 supports a proposed indication for treating acute adrenal insufficiency, known as adrenal crisis, in adults and adolescents, using its Vai novel proprietary auto-injector platform to deliver a liquid stable formulation of hydrocortisone.
- Antares had also recently announced positive results of a phase 1 cross-over study for ATRS-1902 that met its primary goal showing that ATRS-1902 (100 mg) delivered a comparable pharmacokinetic profile to Solu-Cortef (100 mg), the reference-listed drug, in 32 healthy adults.
- "We look forward to working closely with the agency as we advance our development of ATRS-1902 with an upcoming pivotal clinical study and an additional human factor study that we anticipate will support our 505(b)(2) NDA submission by the end of the year,” said Peter Richardson, EVP, research and development, and chief medical officer, Antares.