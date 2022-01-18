Antares Pharma's ATRS-1902 gets US FDA fast track status for adrenal crisis rescue

Jan. 18, 2022 12:20 PM ETAntares Pharma, Inc. (ATRS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Antares Pharma's (ATRS -2.4%) hydrocortisone rescue pen ATRS-1902 received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's fast track designation for adrenal crisis rescue.
  • The company said the development program for ATRS-1902 supports a proposed indication for treating acute adrenal insufficiency, known as adrenal crisis, in adults and adolescents, using its Vai novel proprietary auto-injector platform to deliver a liquid stable formulation of hydrocortisone.
  • Antares had also recently announced positive results of a phase 1 cross-over study for ATRS-1902 that met its primary goal showing that ATRS-1902 (100 mg) delivered a comparable pharmacokinetic profile to Solu-Cortef (100 mg), the reference-listed drug, in 32 healthy adults.
  • "We look forward to working closely with the agency as we advance our development of ATRS-1902 with an upcoming pivotal clinical study and an additional human factor study that we anticipate will support our 505(b)(2) NDA submission by the end of the year,” said Peter Richardson, EVP, research and development, and chief medical officer, Antares.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.