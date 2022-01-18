The time to buy Boeing is now ahead of near-term catalysts, Bernstein says
Jan. 18, 2022 12:32 PM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Boeing (BA -0.2%) is named its top stock in the aerospace and defense sector for 2022 at Bernstein, which says "the opportunity to invest in Boeing is now because a whole series of catalysts are coming in Q1 and Q2," with the 737 MAX flying again in China in Q1 and the beginning of a MAX ramp up, followed by a restart of 787 Dreamliner deliveries in Q2 launching the start of a strong free cash flow ramp.
- "With Boeing as our top choice, we see two recoveries," Bernstein's Douglas Harned writes: "First, we believe that we are finally headed to a recovery in the broader commercial aerospace market... second, "we now see Boeing moving out from under the worst of the idiosyncratic problems related to the company."
- Harned also notes that Boeing generated 55% of revenues from defense in 2020; the defense business has slow growth but should continue to generate ~$3B/year in stable cash flows, and the freighter market remains stable.
- Boeing is set to report earnings on January 26, which Harned sees as "all about the status of the MAX and the 787 and how prospects are seen for deliveries of each."
- Boeing reported last week that it received 79 new orders for planes in December, capping its best year of sales since 2018.