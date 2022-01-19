Fund managers are bullish on stocks but shy away from tech in latest BofA survey
Jan. 19, 2022 7:10 AM ET By: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
- Global fund managers are looking for a scenario that will benefit stocks, not bonds, in 2022, according to BofA's January survey.
- Just 7% of 374 panelists with $1.2T AUM are Underweight stocks, an all-time low.
- "Investors have gotten more cyclical (i.e. banks, materials) relative to history while at the same time very underweight assets that are vulnerable to interest rate hikes (i.e. bonds, tech, EM)," Michael Hartnett, BofA chief investment strategist, writes in a note.
- "FMS investors drastically cut their net OW to tech to 1% (-20% MoM), the lowest level since Dec’08, as central bank tightening remains the #1 risk to markets in 2022."
- Forty-four percent of those surveyed named a hawkish Fed as the biggest tail risk, followed again by inflation at 21%. But a COVID-19 resurgence dropped to fifth place from third place, now behind asset bubbles, third, and a global growth scare in fourth.
- Fund managers are pricing in three rate hikes this year, even as Wall Street tilts more toward four.
- "A net 50% of investors now believe value will outperform growth (+39% MoM the fastest monthly jump in expectations)," Hartnett says.
- Goldman Sachs says slower growth could, in fact, benefit growth stocks.