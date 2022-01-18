AT&T delaying some 5G towers as aviation talks go on
Jan. 18, 2022 12:34 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- AT&T (T -0.5%) has set up yet another delay in turning on some of its 5G towers in continuing engagement with the airline industry.
- After several postponements the rollout of AT&T's new 5G spectrum was set for tomorrow. But now the company will voluntarily delay turning on some towers, it says in a precise statement.
- "At our sole discretion we have voluntarily agreed to temporarily defer turning on a limited number of towers around certain airport runways as we continue to work with the aviation industry," AT&T says.
- "We are frustrated by the FAA's inability to do what nearly 40 countries have done, which is to safely deploy 5G technology without disrupting aviation services, and we urge it do so in a timely manner," the company continues.
- It's launching advanced 5G services everywhere else as planned, it says.