Profound treats prostate cancer patients in TULSA vs radical prostatectomy trial
Jan. 18, 2022 12:37 PM ETProfound Medical Corp. (PROF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Profound Medical (PROF -1.2%) said the first patients were treated in the Level 1 CAPTAIN trial comparing the TULSA procedure with radical prostatectomy (RP) in men with prostate cancer.“CAPTAIN is a post-market study intended to support coverage by payors,” said Profound’s Chairman and CEO Arun Menawat.
- In the trial, 134 patients will be randomized to receive one or two TULSA procedures and 67 patients will receive RP. The trial is expected to take place at eight or more sites in the U.S. and two in Canada. Of those, six sites are currently recruiting patients.
- The company said RP is currently the gold-standard surgical treatment for intermediate-risk prostate cancer. Meanwhile, the TULSA procedure combines transurethral, robotically-driven therapeutic ultrasound. The high spatial, thermal, and anatomic resolution of the target volume enables precise ablation of prostate tissue while sparing functionally important structures, potentially reducing the risk of side effects relative to RP.
- The goal of CAPTAIN is to show that the efficacy of TULSA procedure is not inferior to RP.
- The primary safety goal is the proportion of patients who preserve both erectile potency and urinary continence at one year after treatment. The primary efficacy goal is the proportion of patients who are free from any additional treatment for prostate cancer by three years after treatment.