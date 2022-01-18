eToro expands U.S. offering to include stocks, ETFs, cryptos
Jan. 18, 2022 12:42 PM ETFTCVW, FTCV, BTC-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Israel-based financial services firm eToro expands its U.S. offering to include stocks, exchange-traded funds and crypto assets.
- The broader offering for U.S. users comes at a time when cryptos are becoming the asset of choice for many first-time U.S. investors, the company notes.
- eToro customers in the U.S can now combine their crypto and stock investments in a single portfolio, and invest in fractional stocks with zero commission.
- "For many new investors, crypto investing is a gateway to investing in stock - and with broader access to financial education and fewer barriers to entry for first-time investors, we expect this trend to continue," said eToro U.S. CEO Lule Demmissie.
- Speaking of crypto, bitcoin (BTC-USD -1.2%) slides to about $41.4K per token as risk assets plunge.
- Note that eToro is expected to go public through a SPAC merger with Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) (NASDAQ:FTCVW) in June.
- Towards the end of November, eToro said it will limit users in the U.S. from entering Cardano and TRON positions amid regulatory concerns.