eToro expands U.S. offering to include stocks, ETFs, cryptos

Jan. 18, 2022

Wachiwit/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Israel-based financial services firm eToro expands its U.S. offering to include stocks, exchange-traded funds and crypto assets.
  • The broader offering for U.S. users comes at a time when cryptos are becoming the asset of choice for many first-time U.S. investors, the company notes.
  • eToro customers in the U.S can now combine their crypto and stock investments in a single portfolio, and invest in fractional stocks with zero commission.
  • "For many new investors, crypto investing is a gateway to investing in stock - and with broader access to financial education and fewer barriers to entry for first-time investors, we expect this trend to continue," said eToro U.S. CEO Lule Demmissie.
  • Speaking of crypto, bitcoin (BTC-USD -1.2%) slides to about $41.4K per token as risk assets plunge.
  • Note that eToro is expected to go public through a SPAC merger with Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) (NASDAQ:FTCVW) in June.
  • Towards the end of November, eToro said it will limit users in the U.S. from entering Cardano and TRON positions amid regulatory concerns.
