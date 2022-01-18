Guardforce plummets 28% on pricing of $10.3M private placement
Jan. 18, 2022 12:42 PM ETGuardforce AI Co., Limited (GFAI), GFAIWBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Guardforce (GFAI -27.8%) plunges as entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors to purchase ~$10.3M worth of its ordinary shares and warrants in a private placement.
- Under the terms, the Co. has agreed to sell 7,919,997 ordinary shares and warrants to purchase 11,879,993 ordinary shares.
- The warrants will be exercisable immediately upon the date of issuance and have an exercise price of $1.30/share.
- The gross proceeds of ~$10.3M will be used for acquisitions and partnerships, investments in technology and expanding corporate infrastructure and for general working capital and administrative purposes.
- The offering is expected to close on or about Jan. 20, 2022.