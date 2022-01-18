Turning Point eyes top-line data from study of NSCLC candidate repotrectinib in Q2
Jan. 18, 2022 12:55 PM ETTurning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (TPTX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX -3.0%) anticipates having top-line data based on blinded independent central review assessments from a mid-stage study of repotrectinib in ROS-1 positive non-small cell lung cancer in the second quarter of the year.
- The company says it will have the data available prior to a pre-NDA meeting with the FDA slated also for Q2.
- Separately, Turning Point says it hopes to provide a clinical update from the NTRK-positive advanced solid tumor cohorts in the same TRIDENT-1 in 2H 2022.
- Elsewhere in its pipeline, the company plans a phase 1 data update on elzovantinib (TPX-0022) in advanced solid tumors in 2H 2022. The company anticipates beginning a phase 2 study in 2H, assuming positive feedback from the FDA on earlier stage data.
- Turning Point is on Goldman Sachs' list of potential biopharma M&A targets for this year.