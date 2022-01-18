Citizens Financial Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 18, 2022 12:53 PM ETCitizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Citizens Financial (NYSE:CFG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.13 (+169.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.66B (+2995.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CFG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward.