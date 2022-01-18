State Street Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 18, 2022 12:54 PM ETState Street Corporation (STT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- State Street (NYSE:STT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.89 (+11.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3B (+2.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, STT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.