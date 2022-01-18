VanEck files for a Commodities and Bitcoin Strategy ETF
Jan. 18, 2022 12:54 PM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD), XAUUSD:CUR, XAGUSD:CUR, CL1:COMBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor2 Comments
- VanEck has filed a prospectus for the VanEck Commodities and Bitcoin Strategy ETF, which will expose investors to exchange-traded commodity futures and bitcoin futures contracts under normal circumstances.
- From a commodities vantage point, the exchange traded fund will aim to invest in energy, precious metals, industrial metals, agriculture, and livestock commodities. As it pertains to digital assets, the ETF will offer exposure to crypto assets such as Bitcoin.
- Moreover, the fund does not directly invest in commodities, bitcoin, or other digital assets. It only invests through futures contracts.
- According to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing, VanEck has yet to reveal a ticker symbol and expense ratio for the ETF.
- Daily price action on crypto assets and commodities: Bitcoin (BTC-USD) -1.5%, Gold Spot (XAUUSD) -0.4%, Silver Spot (XAGUSD) +1.6%, and Crude (CL1:COM) +1.1%.
- Brent oil prices continue to climb on Tuesday, touching a 7-year trading high.