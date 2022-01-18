Affirm's 'Buy Now, Pay Later' services to be available through Verifone products
Jan. 18, 2022 12:54 PM ETAffirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Affirm Holdings's (AFRM -3.8%) payment options will become available on Verifone's e-commerce and card-present payment solutions under a new partnership between the two companies.
- The partnership will let merchants offer their customers the ability to pay at their own pace using Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) online and in-store. Affirm's payment options include biweekly and monthly payments at rates as low as 0% APR.
- "We predict that the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) market will continue to see rapid growth as more consumers use and gain trust in their preferred wallets, and as merchants expand their payment acceptance to cater to consumer demand," said Jeremy Belostock, head of Advanced Payment Methods at Verifone.
- As BNPL options become more popular, regulators also are taking note. Last month, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau issued a series of orders to five BNPL companies, including Affirm, to collect more information on the risks and benefits of BNPL services.