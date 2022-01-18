Comerica Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 18, 2022 12:55 PM ETComerica Incorporated (CMA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Comerica (NYSE:CMA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.58 (+6.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $733.66M (-0.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CMA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Comerica: Earnings Depending On A Rising Interest-Rate Environment