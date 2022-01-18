First Quantum Minerals agrees to higher royalty payments at Panama mine

Jan. 18, 2022

  • First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF -0.1%) says it agrees to pay $375M/year in royalty payments to Panama's government from its Cobre Panama copper mine.
  • The mine can produce more than 300K metric tons/year of copper at full capacity and contributes 3.5% of Panama's gross domestic product.
  • Separately, First Quantum says it achieved its highest ever annual copper production of 816K mt in 2021, up 5% Y/Y, due primarily to record production of 331K mt at Cobre Panama.
  • Over three years, First Quantum forecasts copper output will increase to 810K-880K mt this year and 850K-910K mt by 2024.
  • The miner's capex guidance for 2022 jumps to $1.25B, ~30% more than guidance provided a year earlier.
  • First Quantum shares traded at decade highs last week as copper prices spiked near all-time highs.
