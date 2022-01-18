Prologis Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 18, 2022 12:56 PM ETPrologis, Inc. (PLD)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Prologis (NYSE:PLD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th, before market open.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.63 (-33.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.05B (-6.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PLD has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.