Vera Therapeutics plans phase 3 study of atacicept to treat lupus nephritis
Jan. 18, 2022 1:08 PM ETVera Therapeutics, Inc. (VERA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Vera Therapeutics (VERA -1.8%) plans to begin a phase 3 trial of its lead product candidate atacicept in lupus nephritis (LN).
- The company said it received positive feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s review of the proposed phase 3 trial.
- LN, which is a severe renal manifestation of systemic lupus erythematosus, causes kidney inflammation, that leads to blood and protein in the urine, high blood pressure, impaired kidney function.
- The study will evaluate 150 milligrams of once-weekly subcutaneous injections of atacicept versus placebo in patients with LN.
- Atacicept is also currently being evaluated to treat immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) in a phase 2b ORIGIN trial. Enrollment is expected to be completed by mid-2022.
- Vera also plans to initiate a phase 2b or phase 3 trial for MAU868 in kidney transplant patients with BK virus.
- In an interim analysis of a phase 2 data among kidney transplant recipients, MAU868 was shown to be well-tolerated and demonstrated a greater proportion of patients with decrease in BK plasma viral load versus placebo.
- The company expects to share full results from the interim analysis in mid-2022 and begin the next trial in 2023.