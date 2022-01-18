Unilever’s bid for consumer unit unlikely to generate upside for GlaxoSmithKline - BofA
Jan. 18, 2022 1:11 PM ETUnilever PLC (UL), GSKPFEBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Unilever (UL -13.3%) has approached a 52-week low as Wall Street weighs in on its setback to acquire the consumer arm of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK +2.5%), partly owned by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE). Over the weekend, the U.K. pharma giant confirmed it rejected three bids from Unilever for the unit.
- Commenting on the news, Bank of America analysts led by Graham Parry noted that the latest bid valued at £50B is unlikely to offer “material valuation upside” for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK).
- A potential sale could lead to significant capital gains tax liabilities and could be more unfriendly for shareholders than a spinoff for which the investors have expressed their preference in the past, the analysts added.
- Unilever (NYSE:UL) may have to add more stock to sweeten the deal, the team predicts. Even a higher bid with more Unilever (UL) shares is unlikely to be more favorable than owning GSK Consumer stock, the analysts added, noting Unilever’s (UL) lack of expertise in consumer health. BofA has a Neutral rating and a $41.55 per share target on GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).
- A potential deal for the GSK’s consumer unit will attract scrutiny from multiple regulatory agencies, Credit Suisse warned in a note following a meeting with the GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) CFO Lain Mackay yesterday. The firm has an Underperform rating on the stock and a 1400.00p target.
- The Unilever’s (UL) bids for the unit “substantially undervalue the group,” the analysts led by Dominic Lunn remarked, adding that CFO Mackay chose not to discuss the terms for an equity component for a deal until the company receives a reasonable offer.
At the recently concluded JPMorgan Annual Healthcare Conference, GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) plans for the consumer unit took center stage during the company’s presentation.