First Internet Bank expands banking as a service capabilities

Jan. 18, 2022 1:12 PM ETFirst Internet Bancorp (INBK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • First Internet Bank (INBK +0.6%) has announced a formal agreement with Synctera, a leading consultant, technology platform and matchmaker for bank/fintech partnerships.
  • The partnership provides First Internet Bank with new resources to expand its Banking as a Service offerings and build upon its rich history of innovation in the delivery of digital financial services and products.
  • “With Synctera, First Internet Bank will be able to deepen its roots within the fintech space - supporting amazing founders with great ideas, while being able to scale efficiently and generate a new stream of revenue.” said Peter Hazlehurst, Co-Founder and CEO at Synctera.
