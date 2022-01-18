Gilead says 'criminal enterprise' sold counterfeit versions of its HIV drugs - WSJ

  • Gilead Sciences (GILD -1.8%) says that a "complex and criminal enterprise" was distributing counterfeit versions of its HIV drugs through the U.S. supply chain, The Wall Street Journal reports.
  • A Gilead spokesman said that the racket has been stopped.
  • The newspaper says that the company identified 85,247 counterfeit bottles of its medicines valued at more than $250M. The drugs were were sold to pharmacies over the last two years.
  • The scheme was uncovered through an investigation and court-approved civil seizures, a company spokesman said.
  • Gilead considers medications as counterfeit if the drugs themselves are fake or they are genuine but have altered packaging or doctored documentation.
  • The company said some of the medications were bought from homeless or drug-addicted HIV patients and then resold using altered documentation.
  • In July, Gilead filed a lawsuit against "dozens" of pharmaceutical suppliers and distributors. The case was sealed until today.
  • The Journal reports that Gilead hired private investigators and worked with law enforcement to conduct seizures of offices and warehouses, before the defendants were aware of the case.
  • In August, Gilead warned of counterfeit versions of its HIV drugs Biktarvy (bictegravir, emtricitabine & tenofovir) and Descovy (emtricitabine and tenofovir) in circulation.
