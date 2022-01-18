Hot Stocks: HAIN, BABA drop; EAT downgrade; BLNK rallies on distribution news
- With the general market down sharply, Tuesday's midday action was dominated by standout decliners. This included Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN), which posted a double-digit percentage slide on weak preliminary results and a major leadership change.
- Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) also lost ground, weighed down by a pessimistic analyst comment. At the same time, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) retreated on reports of a probe by U.S. authorities.
- Some stocks managed to buck the overall downward trend. Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) got a boost on word of increased distribution of its charging stations.
Decliners
- Hain Celestial (HAIN) lost ground in midday trading after the announcement of a new chief finance executive and the release of preliminary Q2 results. The stock dropped about 12% on the news.
- The company said it has named Chris Bellairs to take over the CFO role from Javier Idrovo. Meanwhile, HAIN predicted an adjusted net sales decline for Q2 of between 1% and 3%. Analysts had been projecting sales growth of around 8%.
- Elsewhere, a bearish analyst note sparked a 4% slide in Brinker International (EAT). Wedbush downgraded the stock to Neutral from Outperform, citing pricing power at its restaurant chains, Chili's and Maggiano's Little Italy.
- Meanwhile, Alibaba (BABA) remained lower in intraday action, although it recovered some of the losses it posted in early trading. Reuters reported that the U.S. Commerce Department has opened an investigation into how the company stores data from American customers. Shares were down about 1% in midday trading.
Gainers
- News of increased distribution gave a lift to Blink Charging (BLNK). The stock jumped almost 10% in intraday action on news that its EV IQ 200 chargers will be distributed to General Motors (NYSE:GM) dealerships in the U.S. and Canada.
