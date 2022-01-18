Alcoa Q4 Preview: Will Alcoa wrap up 2021 on a positive note?
Jan. 18, 2022
- Alcoa (NYSE:AA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.01 vs. $0.26 in Q420 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.35B (+40.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- Shares surged 15.23% on Oct 15, 2021, a day after ALcoa reported its Q3 results. The aluminum company generated adj. EPS of $2.05 on revenues of $3.11B during the quarter, topping all estimates.
- The results were driven by higher aluminum and alumina prices as well as higher premiums for value-add products. The firm also announced plans to pay out a dividend to shareholders for the first time since it split from the jets- and auto-parts business in 2016.
- The management had then projected continued positive financial results for fourth quarter, based on better shipments in the aluminum segment. The company also sees around $50M negative impact from energy during the period.
- Overall, the company anticipates a strong 2021 based on the continued economic recovery and increased demand for aluminum in all end markets. Its aluminum segment forecasts double digit Y/Y growth in shipment volume of value-add products,
- Key developments during Q4: Alcoa announced plans to immediately restart its Portland aluminum smelter in Australia and begin production in Q322; unveiled a technology roadmap to support sustainable future for aluminum; outlined plans to decommission Wenatchee smelter in Washington state; and purchased group annuity contracts for certain U.S. pension plans.
- Recent analyst views on Alcoa has been mixed, with J.P. Morgan maintaining its Overweight rating on the stock, but Deutsche Bank downgrading shares from Buy to Hold, seeing a more balanced risk/reward profile. Last week, AA rallied to a new multiyear high before pulling back, as Jefferies analysts reiterated a Buy rating, raising PT to a Street-high $75.
- AA shares have climbed +155.26% over the past one year period.
