Celularity falls 7% despite FDA fast track status for CYNK-101 in gastric cancers

Jan. 18, 2022 1:26 PM ETCelularity Inc. (CELU)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Human Digestive System Stomach Anatomy

magicmine/iStock via Getty Images

  • Celularity (CELU -7.2%) cell therapy CYNK-101 received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) fast track designation to treat certain patients with gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancers.
  • A phase 1/2a trial will evaluate CYNK-10 in combination with standard chemotherapy, trastuzumab (sold as Herceptin by Roche) and pembrolizumab (sold as Keytruda by Merck & Co.) in first-line locally advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2/neu positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction (G/GEJ) adenocarcinoma.
  • The company said it is the third fast track designation received by CYNK-001. The other indications include treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and for treating recurrent glioblastoma multiforme.
