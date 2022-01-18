Yoshitsu rockets over 900% following U.S IPO
- Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) briefly rocketed more than 900% following the Japanese retailer’s U.S. IPO, but later pulled back to trade 580% higher by early afternoon.
- The company’s American Depositary Shares opened at $40.99 after pricing on Jan. 8 at $4 per ADS. The securities last traded hands at $27.27 at approximately 1:20 p.m. ET.
- TKLF offered 6M ADSs at $4 per unit, which was expected to generate gross proceeds of $24M. Underwriters were granted a 45-day option to buy an additional 1.9M ADSs to cover any overallotments.
- Univest Securities acted as sole book-running manager for the deal.
- Based in Tokyo, Yoshitsu (TKLF) is a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese health and beauty products. The company said it planned to use proceeds from the IPO to build new directly-owned stores, open more franchise stores, increase brand marketing, improve its distribution and logistics systems, and talent acquisition.
- TKLF said in a securities filing that it will have about 36M shares outstanding following the IPO, excluding 300,000 shares underlying certain warrants. The company added that its total float excluding the 300,000 shares tied to warrants will rise to 36.9M if underwriters fully exercise their overallotment options."
- At $4 a share, that valued TLKF at up to $147.6M as of the IPO's pricing.
