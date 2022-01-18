Pfizer says lab studies indicate COVID antiviral Paxlovid effective against Omicron

Jan. 18, 2022 1:35 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor4 Comments

Infectious doctor holding COVID 19 antiviral drug

portishead1/E+ via Getty Images

  • Pfizer (PFE -2.3%) says that several lab studies it has conducted indicate that its COVID-19 antiviral pill Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir [PF-07321332] tablets and ritonavir) is effective against the Omicron variant.
  • The results were from three in vitro -- outside of a living organism -- studies and have yet to be peer reviewed.
  • Pfizer said the results indicate that Paxlovid "has the potential to maintain plasma concentrations many-fold times higher than the amount required to prevent Omicron from replicating in cells."
  • Current variants can be resistant to treatments that work by binding to the spike protein found on the surface of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to Pfizer. PAXLOVID, however, binds to the Mpro enzyme of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
  • In the first of the studies, nirmatrelvir was examined against the Mpro, which coronavirus needs to replicate – from several SARS-CoV-2 variants. The results showed in all variants, including Omicron, nirmatrelvir strongly inhibited its target.
  • Pfizer is contracted with the U.S. government to provide 20M doses of Paxlovid.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.