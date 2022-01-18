Pfizer says lab studies indicate COVID antiviral Paxlovid effective against Omicron
Jan. 18, 2022 1:35 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Pfizer (PFE -2.3%) says that several lab studies it has conducted indicate that its COVID-19 antiviral pill Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir [PF-07321332] tablets and ritonavir) is effective against the Omicron variant.
- The results were from three in vitro -- outside of a living organism -- studies and have yet to be peer reviewed.
- Pfizer said the results indicate that Paxlovid "has the potential to maintain plasma concentrations many-fold times higher than the amount required to prevent Omicron from replicating in cells."
- Current variants can be resistant to treatments that work by binding to the spike protein found on the surface of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to Pfizer. PAXLOVID, however, binds to the Mpro enzyme of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
- In the first of the studies, nirmatrelvir was examined against the Mpro, which coronavirus needs to replicate – from several SARS-CoV-2 variants. The results showed in all variants, including Omicron, nirmatrelvir strongly inhibited its target.
- Pfizer is contracted with the U.S. government to provide 20M doses of Paxlovid.