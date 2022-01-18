Verizon joins AT&T in limiting 5G launch amid aviation flak

Jan. 18, 2022

  • Verizon (VZ -0.1%) is joining rival AT&T (T -0.1%) in executing yet another delay in some of the 5G deployment it planned for tomorrow, Reuters reports.
  • Earlier, AT&T said that after multiple delays, it would hold off on turning on a "limited" number of 5G towers around certain airports amid ongoing pushback from the Federal Aviation Administration and the airline industry.
  • Now while sticking to its larger "Ultra" launch tomorrow, Verizon says: "As the nation’s leading wireless provider, we have voluntarily decided to limit our 5G network around airports."
  • "The Federal Aviation Administration and our nation’s airlines have not been able to fully resolve navigating 5G around airports, despite it being safe and fully operational in more than 40 other countries," Verizon says.
  • AT&T struck a similar chord earlier, saying it's "frustrated" by the FAA's approach to 5G around airports.
