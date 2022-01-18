European Union new car sales declined 22.8% in December
- New passenger car registrations in the EU fell for the sixth straight month by 22.8% to 795,295 units in December 2021.
- All major EU markets recorded double-digit declines for the month: Italy -27.5%, Germany -26.9%, Spain -18.7% and France -15.1%.
- For FY2021, sales of new cars in the EU fell by 2.4% to 9.7M units as a result of the semiconductor shortage that negatively impacted car production throughout the year, but especially during the second half of 2021.
- Germany posted a decline -10.1% in 2021 whereas Italy saw the highest increase +5.5%, followed by Spain +1.0% and France +0.5% with modest growth.
- European Union December registration -31.6% for Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), -25% for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA), -12.6% for Renault (OTC:RNSDF), -1.6% for Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF), -23.8% for BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), -19.6% for Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY), -35.1% for Ford (NYSE:F), -19.6% for Toyota (NYSE:TM), -53.7% for Honda (NYSE:HMC), -18.7% for Volvo (OTCPK:VOLAF), -38% for Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) and -42.6% for Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY).