European Union new car sales declined 22.8% in December

  • New passenger car registrations in the EU fell for the sixth straight month by 22.8% to 795,295 units in December 2021.
  • All major EU markets recorded double-digit declines for the month: Italy -27.5%, Germany -26.9%, Spain -18.7% and France -15.1%.
  • For FY2021, sales of new cars in the EU fell by 2.4% to 9.7M units as a result of the semiconductor shortage that negatively impacted car production throughout the year, but especially during the second half of 2021.
  • Germany posted a decline -10.1% in 2021 whereas Italy saw the highest increase +5.5%, followed by Spain +1.0% and France +0.5% with modest growth.
  • European Union December registration -31.6% for Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), -25% for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA), -12.6% for Renault (OTC:RNSDF), -1.6% for Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF), -23.8% for BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), -19.6% for Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY), -35.1% for Ford (NYSE:F), -19.6% for Toyota (NYSE:TM), -53.7% for Honda (NYSE:HMC), -18.7% for Volvo (OTCPK:VOLAF), -38% for Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) and -42.6% for Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.