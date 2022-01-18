Canadian firms expect to boost investment and increase wages this year
Jan. 18, 2022 1:45 PM ET By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Canadian firms expect to increase investment in their businesses and raise wages in response to robust growth in demand, labor shortages, and supply chain disruptions, according to the Bank of Canada's Business Outlook Survey for Q4 2021. The survey was conducted before the Omicron variant was a factor.
- The strong demand and supply bottlenecks are expected to push up prices over the next year. About two-thirds of businesses surveyed expect total consumer price index inflation to rise over 3% over the next two years. Most firms, though, said they expect currently elevated inflationary pressures to dissipate over time, with inflation returning close to target in one to three years.
- A "strong majority" of companies plan to increase wages at a faster pace in the next 12 months. On average, they also plan for larger wage increases. "As labour shortages have intensified, the need to attract and retain workers has become the main driver of wage pressures," the survey said.
- Wage competition has picked up in most regions and sectors and is particularly prominent in highly skilled occupations and the tech sector.
- Canadian business also expect most input prices to continue rising at about the same rate as last year. The broad increase in demand is giving firms the leverage to pass higher costs and wages into their selling prices. "In many cases, these increases were delayed throughout the past year because of heightened uncertainty related to the pandemic," the report said.
- The Business Outlook Survey indicator moved up in Q4 for the fifth straight quarter, partly on improvements in sales indicators and the companies' plans to expand investment and hiring. Capacity pressures also contribute to the indicator.
