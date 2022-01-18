Neurocrine Biosciences downgraded at RBC on lack of near-term catalysts
Jan. 18, 2022 1:48 PM ETNeurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX -4.5%) is trading lower for the second straight session after RBC Capital Markets cut its rating to Sector Perform from Outperform, noting that the biotech lacks potential catalysts for this year.
- However, the analysts led by Brian Abrahams argue that the recent weakness in company shares may be an overaction, and the long-term opportunity for its tardive dyskinesia therapy INGREZZA remains solid.
- However, they caution that 2022 could be an “investment year” for Neurocrine (NASDAQ:NBIX) with a fewer number of positive catalysts.
- “It will likely take time for an additional leg of Ingrezza growth from salesforce expansion and Huntintgton's to manifest,” the team wrote, citing Neurocrine’s (NBIX) pipeline dominated by key readouts scheduled mainly for next year.
- The price target lowered to $90 from $120 per share implies a premium of ~14.9% to the last close.
- The Bullish ratings on Neurocrine (NBIX) have waned over the past six months, as shown in this graph.