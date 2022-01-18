Publicis Health acquires BBK Worldwide

Jan. 18, 2022 1:54 PM ETPublicis Groupe S.A. (PGPEF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Publicis Health (OTCQX:PGPEF) has announced the acquisition of BBK Worldwide, a full-service R&D marketing firm and a global leader in clinical trial experience.
  • BBK enables biotech and pharmaceutical customers to accelerate R&D programs, driving research forward through the unique integration of patient-centric services and proprietary technology, complementing Publicis Health's existing CTE capabilities.
  • "As a part of the Publicis Health network, BBK will have an expanded opportunity to make a qualitative difference in the way people perceive and experience the provision of care and treatment options." said Joan F. Bachenheimer, Founding Principal and CEO, BBK Worldwide.
  • As part of the acquisition, Publicis Health will acquire BBK Holdings, which in addition to BBK Worldwide, is the parent company of creative advertising agency 320Agency, technology company TCN Technologies, and solution center RSG Engagement Solution Center.
