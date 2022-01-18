What to expect from Kinder Morgan's Q4 earnings?
Jan. 18, 2022 1:56 PM ETKinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.58B (+14.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KMI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- Shares plunged -6% on Oct 21, 2021, a day after Kinder Morgan reported its Q3 results. The energy energy infrastructure company generated adj. EPS of $0.22 on revenue of $3.82B in the previous quarter.
- At the end of Q3, it projected a net income of $1.7B and Adjusted EBITDA of $7.9B for FY21, and a DCS of $5.4B.
- Over Q4, Kinder Morgan continued to be hurt by damage to its El Paso pipeline. It expects the damaged parts to remain out of service for "several months" following an August explosion in Arizona that killed two people.
- Preliminary 2022 financial projections, disclosed in December, suggest $7.2B of adjusted EBITDA, up 5% from the 2021 forecast excluding effects related to Winter Storm Uri. Kinder Morgan also anticipates ending 2022 with a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4.3x, below its long-term target of 4.5x.
- Recent SA contributor analyses have been largely bullish. Daniel Jones said Kinder Morgan shares are attractively priced and "still a solid long-term opportunity for long-term investors." Graham Grieder, meanwhile, pointed to the share's high yields and potential for future dividend growth.