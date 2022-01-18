What's in store for Morgan Stanley Q4 Earnings?
Jan. 18, 2022 2:00 PM ETMorgan Stanley (MS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.96 (+2.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $14.59B (+7.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- Nasdaq cited Zacks Equity Research, "Unlike 2020 and the first few months of 2021, wherein significant market volatility and client activity supported trading revenues, market normalization dampened the overall trading business in Q4."
- Morgan Stanley's equity and fixed-income markets revenues are unlikely to have improved much during the quarter.