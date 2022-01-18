Louisiana-Pacific drops after new short call from Off Wall Street

Jan. 18, 2022

Sawmill

PaulGrecaud/iStock via Getty Images

  • Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (NYSE:LPX) fell 5.5% at least partly amid a new short call from Off Wall Street with a sell rating and a $30 price target (60% downside from Friday's close.)
  • Off Wall Street argues that expectations that LPX's margins and ROIC will remain near current levels aren't realistic.
  • The report also suggests that a supply-demand "mismatch" and elevated prices for OSB that some believe will persist for a few years is likely to end sooner and the spike is largely due to the building and remodeling explosion that started in mid 2020.
  • LPX short interest is 4.3%. Shares of Louisiana-Pacific peer Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) fell 4.1%.
  • Also see SA contributor Wolf Report's piece entitled "Louisiana-Pacific - A Fully-Valued Timber And Construction Materials Play."
