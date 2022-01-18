Louisiana-Pacific drops after new short call from Off Wall Street
Jan. 18, 2022 2:02 PM ETLouisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX)WYBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (NYSE:LPX) fell 5.5% at least partly amid a new short call from Off Wall Street with a sell rating and a $30 price target (60% downside from Friday's close.)
- Off Wall Street argues that expectations that LPX's margins and ROIC will remain near current levels aren't realistic.
- The report also suggests that a supply-demand "mismatch" and elevated prices for OSB that some believe will persist for a few years is likely to end sooner and the spike is largely due to the building and remodeling explosion that started in mid 2020.
- LPX short interest is 4.3%. Shares of Louisiana-Pacific peer Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) fell 4.1%.
