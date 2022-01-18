Scottish auction beats expectations - majors to spend more on wind than oil in UK

  • The Scottish Government announced the winners of 17 offshore wind projects yesterday, selling 25GW of capacity in an auction that targeted 10GW of sales.
  • Iberdola, the Spanish utility, took down the largest project at 3.0GW, though the utility was followed closely by BP (NYSE:BP) a 2.9GW, Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) at 2.0GW, and a Total Energies (NYSE:TTE) JV at 2.0GW.
  • Even before this auction, BP and Total were set to spend more on wind in the UK North Sea than oil & gas by the middle of the decade, with Shell likely to spend more on wind than oil in the UK North Sea by 2030, according to Rigzone Energy.
  • Oil production in the UK peaked at ~3mb/d in 2000, and sits at ~850kb/d currently (NYSEARCA:USO); with leaders in the Government calling for a windfall tax on oil producers, the market is focused on whether proposed Clair South and Rosebank developments will move forward.
