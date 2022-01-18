Procter & Gamble Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Jan. 18, 2022 2:05 PM ETThe Procter & Gamble Company (PG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.65 (+46.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $20.34B (+7.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward.
- Procter & Gamble Company got listed as one of Evercore ISI's Best Core Ideas heading into 2022.
- Analyst Robert Ottenstein see upside to consensus estimates in for FY20 and FY21 and call P&G better positioned for a recession than many investors fear.
- On stock rating of Neutral, Seeking Alpha contributor Hale Stewart describes Procter & Gamble as "great company but the chart says no." Putting technical analysis into perspective, Steward said all the three momentum indicators as applied in the chart have given a sell-signal and are declining.
- Overall SA Authors rating remain Neutral on stock, same as Quant. Wall Street analysts rating is Bullish.
- Take a quick look at P&G quant factor grades compared against its industry peers: