Immuron gains on tax concession cash refund from Australian Government
Jan. 18, 2022 2:07 PM ETImmuron Limited (IMRN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Immuron (IMRN +12.4%) ADRs have approached the highest level in more than three months after announcing a cash refund of approximately AUD 306K from the Australian government.
- The refund was part of the Australian Government’s Research and Development Income Tax Concession incentive program, the company said. It entitles Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) to cover the eligible research and development expenditure for 2021.
- Immuron (IMRN) ADRs have gained over a third in value this year, including more than 46% gain last Wednesday after the company announced millions of dollars in funding for a new research agreement with the U.S Department of Defense.
- A day later, the company disclosed that it won a European Patent related to the drug compositions and methods to treat travelers’ diarrhea.