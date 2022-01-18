Immuron gains on tax concession cash refund from Australian Government

Jan. 18, 2022 2:07 PM ETImmuron Limited (IMRN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Tax concept photo. Tax word from 3D volumetric letters is in foreground to background of blurred columns or stacks of coins in exit order. Visualization of tax charging and payment in business

Shidlovski/iStock via Getty Images

  • Immuron (IMRN +12.4%) ADRs have approached the highest level in more than three months after announcing a cash refund of approximately AUD 306K from the Australian government.
  • The refund was part of the Australian Government’s Research and Development Income Tax Concession incentive program, the company said. It entitles Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) to cover the eligible research and development expenditure for 2021.
  • Immuron (IMRN) ADRs have gained over a third in value this year, including more than 46% gain last Wednesday after the company announced millions of dollars in funding for a new research agreement with the U.S Department of Defense.
  • A day later, the company disclosed that it won a European Patent related to the drug compositions and methods to treat travelers’ diarrhea.
