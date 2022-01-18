Airline stocks fall ahead of earnings rush as cancellations, 5G and higher rates weigh on sentiment
- A confluence of concerns around the U.S. airline industry has the sector heading towards second down day in a row.
- While airline CEOs are vocally calling for the 5G cellular rollout to be delayed once again, investors are also weighing the reality of higher interest rates and the impact of the high rate of flight cancellations over the last month due to weather and staffing shortages. The lowered sentiment on airline names arrives just ahead of the bulk of the earnings season, which started off favorably when Delta guided for profitability in Q2 and beyond.
- Sector watch: American Airlines (AAL -2.7%), Delta Airlines (DAL -1.3%), Southwest Airlines (LUV -0.6%), United Airlines (UAL -1.9%), JetBlue (JBLU -0.4%), Hawaiian Holdings (HA -0.9%), Alaska Air Group (ALK -0.8%), Allegiant Travel (ALGT -2.0%), Spirit Airlines (SAVE -0.7%), Mesa Airlines (MESA -2.6%), SkyWest (SKYW -0.6%), Sun Country Airlines (SNCY -3.9%) and Frontier Group (ULCC -0.8%).
- What to watch: American Airlines (NYSE:AL) reports earnings on January 20 as it looks to snap a streak of six straight EPS misses. Also check out the earnings preview on UAL, which enters the earnings confessional tomorrow.