Departing Credit Suisse chairman to get $4.1M for nine months on the job - FT

Jan. 18, 2022 2:12 PM ETCredit Suisse Group AG (CS)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments

Logo of Credit Suisse at Paradeplatz, Zurich

aprott/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • António Horta-Osório gets full pay for less than nine months as chairman of Credit Suisse (CS -4.6%) and snags a CHF 1.1M ($1.2M) cash payout, as well, the Financial Times reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
  • The Portuguese banker resigned as chairman after the board concluded an investigation into his alleged violations of U.K. and Swiss COVID quarantine rules.
  • He'll get CHF 3.8M ($4.1M) in total — three-quarters of his regular annual compensation and including CHF 1.1M in cash rather than stock. Horta-Osório won't be subject to non-compete clauses and he'll be able to take whatever other positions he choose, the FT said.
  • The board investigation found that he breached quarantine rules when he went to watch Wimbledon tennis finals last summer and in Switzerland in December. It also investigated the executive's use of company jets, and the bank was concerned by the lack of time he spent in Zurich, people with knowledge of the discussions told the FT.
  • In May, Bloomberg reported that Horta-Osório bought CHF 1.1M of shares, signaling his confidence that the bank could rebound from one of its most tumultuous periods.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.