Departing Credit Suisse chairman to get $4.1M for nine months on the job - FT
Jan. 18, 2022 2:12 PM ETCredit Suisse Group AG (CS)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- António Horta-Osório gets full pay for less than nine months as chairman of Credit Suisse (CS -4.6%) and snags a CHF 1.1M ($1.2M) cash payout, as well, the Financial Times reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
- The Portuguese banker resigned as chairman after the board concluded an investigation into his alleged violations of U.K. and Swiss COVID quarantine rules.
- He'll get CHF 3.8M ($4.1M) in total — three-quarters of his regular annual compensation and including CHF 1.1M in cash rather than stock. Horta-Osório won't be subject to non-compete clauses and he'll be able to take whatever other positions he choose, the FT said.
- The board investigation found that he breached quarantine rules when he went to watch Wimbledon tennis finals last summer and in Switzerland in December. It also investigated the executive's use of company jets, and the bank was concerned by the lack of time he spent in Zurich, people with knowledge of the discussions told the FT.
- In May, Bloomberg reported that Horta-Osório bought CHF 1.1M of shares, signaling his confidence that the bank could rebound from one of its most tumultuous periods.