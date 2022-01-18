AMC, GameStop lead meme stocks lower despite new squeeze effort
Jan. 18, 2022 2:19 PM ETAMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC), GMEBBBY, INO, NEGGBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor36 Comments
- The term "#AMCSqueeze" is again trending on Twitter, showing conversation has sparked back up around going long on meme stocks despite a rout in nearly all names (outside videogames).
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is down 10% today, adding to a recent slump that has seen the theater company regularly making the top weekly decliners list among Communications Services, alongside CEO Adam Aron's string of share sales.
- AMC's "Ape Army" is online urging like-minded investors to stay long, saying that investors who are short the stock haven't covered their short sales yet - and hoping for a "short squeeze" that would force those covers and send the stock rocketing again.
- The theater chain isn't the only "meme stock" selling off today. GameStop (NYSE:GME) is 7.1% lower, joining AMC as one of today's worst meme performers.
- Mentions of GameStop on Reddit's meme-stock home WallStreetBets forum jumped more than 311% in the past 24 hours, according to Quiver Quantitative.
- WallStreetBets has mentioned GameStop another 237 times today, while the forum has taken up AMC 90 times.
- Also lower among speculative stocks preferred by individual investors: Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), down 9.4% today; Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO), down 8.6%; and Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG), down 5.2%.