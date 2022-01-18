AMC, GameStop lead meme stocks lower despite new squeeze effort

AMC Theatre, downtown Chattanooga

J. Michael Jones/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The term "#AMCSqueeze" is again trending on Twitter, showing conversation has sparked back up around going long on meme stocks despite a rout in nearly all names (outside videogames).
  • AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is down 10% today, adding to a recent slump that has seen the theater company regularly making the top weekly decliners list among Communications Services, alongside CEO Adam Aron's string of share sales.
  • AMC's "Ape Army" is online urging like-minded investors to stay long, saying that investors who are short the stock haven't covered their short sales yet - and hoping for a "short squeeze" that would force those covers and send the stock rocketing again.
  • The theater chain isn't the only "meme stock" selling off today. GameStop (NYSE:GME) is 7.1% lower, joining AMC as one of today's worst meme performers.
  • Mentions of GameStop on Reddit's meme-stock home WallStreetBets forum jumped more than 311% in the past 24 hours, according to Quiver Quantitative.
  • WallStreetBets has mentioned GameStop another 237 times today, while the forum has taken up AMC 90 times.
  • Also lower among speculative stocks preferred by individual investors: Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), down 9.4% today; Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO), down 8.6%; and Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG), down 5.2%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.