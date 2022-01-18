Pear reaffirms 2022 guidance, including large growth in covered lives, prescriptions

Jan. 18, 2022 2:27 PM ETPear Therapeutics, Inc. (PEAR)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Crop doctor and patient looking application on smartphone

DragonImages/iStock via Getty Images

  • Pear Therapeutics (PEAR +7.1%), which is focused on prescriptions digital therapeutics (PDTs), has reaffirmed its 2022 guidance, which includes a more than tripling of covered lives.
  • In 2021, Pear had 31.7M covered lives. In 2022, it anticipates 100M-120M.
  • Pear had more than 14,000 prescriptions last year. This year, that figure is expected to surge to 50K-60K.
  • Expected revenue of $22M this year is five times the projected revenue it had for 2021.
  • Pear has three FDA approved PDTs: reSET for substance use disorder; reSET-O for opioid use disorder; and Somryst for chronic insomnia.
  • While the PDT market is still nascent, there are indications that it is poised for significant growth in coming years.
