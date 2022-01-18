Enbridge, Texas LNG unveil natural gas pipeline transport deal

Jan. 18, 2022

  • Enbridge (ENB +0.9%) and Glenfarne Group's Texas LNG subsidiary agree to expand the Valley Crossing natural gas pipeline to deliver 720M cf/day of natural gas to the Texas LNG export facility under development in Brownsville, Tex.
  • The companies plan to build a 10-mile lateral to extend the 160-mile pipeline and add compression facilities on the existing pipeline.
  • Texas LNG expects to achieve final investment decision on the extension in 2022 and begin commercial operations in 2026 on the plant, which is planned to produce 530M cf/day of liquefied natural gas.
  • Glenfarne also is developing the 8.8M mt/year Magnolia LNG export plant in Louisiana.
