AffaMed Therapeutics begins dosing in China trial of DEXTENZA to treat ocular inflammation
Jan. 18, 2022 2:51 PM ETOcular Therapeutix, Inc. (OCUL)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL -3.4%) said AffaMed Therapeutics dosed its first patient in a real-world setting study being conducted in China to evaluate the safety and efficacy of DEXTENZA (0.4 mg dexamethasone ophthalmic insert) to treat ocular inflammation and pain post-cataract surgery.
- In 2020, Ocular signed a licensing agreement with AffaMed for the development and commercialization of DEXTENZA in Greater China, South Korea, and the ASEAN markets.
- DEXTENZA is currently approved in the U.S. to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery and for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis.
- The primary efficacy goal of the trial, which will include ~120 patients, is the absence of anterior chamber cells in the study eye at day 14, and the key secondary goal is the absence of pain in the study eye at day 8.