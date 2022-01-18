Incyte upgraded to Outperform at RBC citing near-term prospects
Jan. 18, 2022 2:52 PM ETIncyte Corporation (INCY)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- On a down day in the market, Incyte Corporation (INCY +0.6%) is trading higher after RBC Capital Markets upgraded the manufacturer of JAKAFI to Outperform from Sector Perform, citing its near-term performance and increasing visibility in the growth narrative.
- The price target raised to $90 from $78 per share indicates a premium of ~20.2% to the last close.
- Despite an overhang due to the JAKAFI patent cliff, the analysts led by Brian Abrahams cite an “improving setup” for the company into 2022 as the results from its investments in internal/ external programs begin to materialize.
- The team notes a strong early uptake for recently approved atopic dermatitis therapy Opzelura, which they said should potentially lead to a better-than-expected near-term performance.
- “We see many more catalysts in '22 to improve confidence around LT diversification and revenue sustainability, and generate outperformance,” the analysts wrote, highlighting the strong commercial performance of JAKAFI.
- Jakafi, an FDA-approved therapy for conditions including myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera, netted $1.5B in product revenue for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) during the first nine months of 2021, indicating ~8.5% YoY growth.