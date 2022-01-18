Coca-Cola moves closer to IPO for its African bottler business

Jan. 18, 2022

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Coca-Cola (KO -0.5%) held a virtual Capital Markets Day for the Coca-Cola Beverages Africa business that it expected to be set free in an IPO sometime this year.
  • Bank of America notes that CCBA is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in Africa with operations in a dozen countries in addition to African islands. The bottler sees a unique growth opportunity in Africa, underpinned in part by a strong track record of delivering profitable growth in hard currency, attractive long-term growth fundamentals and a growth strategy supported by disciplined investments behind capacity and capabilities.
  • Organic revenue growth for the company in 2021 through the September quarter was 13.9% on a constant currency basis and organic EBITFA growth was up 19.4%.
  • Seeking Alpha author Khen Alazar thinks Coca-Cola is a great dividend stock but warns on the current price.
