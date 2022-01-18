Fortuna Silver Mines 2021 gold equivalent production hits record
Jan. 18, 2022 2:53 PM ETFortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM +0.7%) says FY 2021 production from its four operating mines totaled 207.2K oz. of gold and nearly 7.5M oz. of silver, up 274% and 5% Y/Y, for a full-year company record of 306K gold equiv. oz.
- For FY 2022, Fortuna foresees gold production of 244K-280K oz., a projected Y/Y increase of 16%-35%; silver output of 6.2M-6.9M oz., or a 8%-17% Y/Y decline; and gold equiv. production of 326K-371K oz., for a projected Y/Y rise of 7%-21%.
- The company's top producer, the San Jose mine in Mexico, produced more than 1.7M oz. of silver and 9.9K oz. of gold in Q4, and 6.4M oz. of silver and 39.4K oz. of gold for the full year, in line with guidance.
- The Lindero mine in Argentina posted record quarterly gold production of more than 36K oz. in Q4, up 37% Q/Q, and a total of 104.1K oz. for the year, in line with guidance.
- Following the report, analysts at Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares to Buy from Hold.
- Fortuna Silver recently won a 12-year extension of the environmental impact authorization at the San Jose mine.