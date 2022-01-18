Oil at a 7yr high - perspective from the Street, Saudi and White House
- With oil and gas investors enjoying a strong start to the year as the Energy Select index (NYSEARCA:XLE) outperforms the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) by ~17%, oil prices now sit at a 7yr high (NYSEARCA:USO) and everyone from the President to the Exxon CEO is contributing to the dialog.
- Following a bullish commodity note last week, and long-form podcast regarding commodity mega trends over the weekend, Goldman's commodity team kicked off the week with a call for $100+ oil in 2023 and long-term prices at ~$80.
- The long-term price forecast is a break from the status quo -- many banks have called for short-term supply squeezes to result in temporary prices spikes; however, long-term forecasts have remained anchored to shale economics ($50-$60 WTI breakevens) for most of the past decade -- to the extent investors believe oil prices can detach from shale economics, the valuation paradigm for the sector may shift.
- Bank of America ran a valuation scenario using $70 Brent long term and determined that US oil and gas companies (NYSE:PXD) (NYSE:EOG) (NYSE:OXY) have 40-70% upside if the market moves its long-term oil price expectation to $70 from $60; Canadians (NYSE:CNQ) (NYSE:SU) (NYSE:CVE) show 40-90% upside under the same scenario.
- For its part, Exxon (NYSE:XOM) brought out the CEO to talk down prices a bit, saying "We anticipated higher prices. We also anticipate a lot of volatility. And frankly we're anticipating lower prices as we go forward" -- whether this was strictly an analytical comment, a message to the Company's 70k+ employees about costs discipline, or an attempt to deflect political backlash remains unclear.
- The White House indicated today that the Biden administration is monitoring the situation and working with oil-producing countries to ensure supply increases are sufficient to meet demand.
- Shortly preceding the White House comments, Saudi Arabian oil minister Prince Abdulaziz indicated the Kingdom will not produce above its country-allocated quota, despite underperformance from peers within the Cartel.
- With investors rotating into banks early in the year only to watch shares crater on the back of poor earnings results, all eyes are focused on energy earnings over coming weeks, where Canadians appear to be favorably positioned.