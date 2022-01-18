PolarityTE gets US FDA clearance to begin phase 3 trial of SkinTE for chronic ulcers
- PolarityTE (PTE -0.4%) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its investigational new drug (IND) to begin a phase 3 trial of SkinTE to treat chronic cutaneous ulcers.
- In December 2021, the company had submitted a response addressing clinical hold items that the FDA had previously identified.
- The company noted that it had satisfactorily addressed the clinical hold items which enables it to begin the first of two expected pivotal studies needed to support a biologics license application (BLA) seeking a chronic cutaneous ulcer indication for SkinTE.
- The company plans to enroll up to 100 patients at up to 20 sites in the U.S. in COVER DFUs, which will compare treatment with SkinTE plus the standard-of-care to the standard-of-care alone.
- PolarityTE added that it expects enrollment to begin later in Q1 or in early Q2 and looks forward to providing updates and as it engages FDA in discussions around the second pivotal study design and implementation.