Rocket Lab sets February 4th for launch window of next Electron flight

Jan. 18, 2022 3:10 PM ETRocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB), BKSYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments

Business Trends Graphs and charts

Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

  • Rocket Lab USA (RKLB -2.4%) announces the launch window for its first Electron mission in 2022 will open on February 4.
  • The mission is for BlackSky (NYSE:BKSY) through global launch services provider Spaceflight Inc. Of note, the launch will be the fifth and sixth satellites delivered to space for BlackSky by Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) in the past three months. The dedicated mission will be RKLB's 24th Electron launch overall. The company will not be attempting to recover Electron for this mission.
  • Rocket Lab CEO update: "This next mission is part of the largest number of satellites BlackSky have committed in a single deal to a launch provider... BlackSky adding another mission to the Rocket Lab manifest is further confirmation of Electron’s status as the dedicated small launch champion."
  • Rocket Lab (RKLB) is listed on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.