Rocket Lab sets February 4th for launch window of next Electron flight
Jan. 18, 2022 3:10 PM ETRocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB), BKSYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Rocket Lab USA (RKLB -2.4%) announces the launch window for its first Electron mission in 2022 will open on February 4.
- The mission is for BlackSky (NYSE:BKSY) through global launch services provider Spaceflight Inc. Of note, the launch will be the fifth and sixth satellites delivered to space for BlackSky by Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) in the past three months. The dedicated mission will be RKLB's 24th Electron launch overall. The company will not be attempting to recover Electron for this mission.
- Rocket Lab CEO update: "This next mission is part of the largest number of satellites BlackSky have committed in a single deal to a launch provider... BlackSky adding another mission to the Rocket Lab manifest is further confirmation of Electron’s status as the dedicated small launch champion."
